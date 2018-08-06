NFL's Zay Jones On Naked Arrest, 'I Could Have Lost My Life'

Bills WR Zay Jones On Naked Arrest 'I Could Have Lost My Life'

Buffalo Bills WR Zay Jones says he ain't just grateful to be back out on the football field after his bloody, naked arrest in March ... he's happy to be alive, telling reporters at Bills camp, "I could have lost my life."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... the Buffalo WR was involved in a bizarre naked struggle with his brother in a downtown L.A. apartment building -- where he allegedly tried to jump from a 30th floor window.

Zay was asked about the incident on Sunday -- and, while he explained he didn't want to relive the "very traumatic" moment, he did say the whole ordeal almost killed him.

"I'm grateful. I could have lost my life," Jones said.

"I'm grateful to just be here. And to be on this field and to be with my teammates. To see my family. I don't think there's any other words to describe it but just thankful and grateful."

Jones was arrested for felony vandalism after the incident ... but he won't face criminal charges after his family agreed to cover the cost for repairs.

The NFL is still investigating the matter.