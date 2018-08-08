Iggy Azalea Dating DeAndre Hopkins ... 'We're In A Relationship!'

Iggy Azalea Is Dating DeAndre Hopkins, 'We're In A Relationship!'

Iggy Azalea is giving athletes another try ... 'cause she just confirmed she's dating NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins!!

The "Kream" rapper's first run with a professional baller didn't go so well ... she had a disastrous breakup with Nick Young -- and things didn't look promising for other athletes.

But ... apparently she's willing to give it another shot -- with one of football's best players!!

"Yeah, we're in a relationship," Iggy said of Hopkins to Y100 in Miami.

There had been rumors about the two for a week or so ... especially after the Texans star was awfully flirty with her in some of his IG posts.

But, now things are official -- and one thing's for sure ... D-Hop better not cheat.