Michael Jai White Says He Won't Take On Wesley Snipes in Martial Arts Fight

Michael Jai White Here's What I Won't Do ... Fight Wesley Snipes!!!

Who needs fighting lessons from Muhammad Ali when you've got martial arts legend Michael Jai White?

Michael -- an actor who owns 8 black belts -- wants to teach YOU to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee. His instructional video is going viral, so we HAD to discover Michael's secrets to kicking ass and taking names.

We also wanted to know ... would Michael beat Wesley Snipes in a fight? Turns out, there's way too much brotherly love between them for a potential showdown.

And, would you believe Michael is 50?!?! Maybe we all should take up martial arts.