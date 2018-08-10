Ronda Rousey Slays at 'Mile 22' Premiere

Ronda Rousey SLAYYYYY At 'Mile 22' Premiere

Ronda Rousey took some time away from murdering WWE wrestlers to light up the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie "Mile 22" on Thursday ... and she was straight fire.

The UFC Hall of Famer had been working on the action flick with Mark Wahlberg since last year -- and was stoked about the premiere in Westwood ... where she rocked a black strapless jumpsuit with some cheetah pattern stilettos.

Ronda has previously told us she thinks the flick has real Oscar potential -- and hopes it can help her fulfill her Hollywood dream of starring in "Kill Bill 3" ... if Quentin Tarantino decides to make it!

