LaVar Ball Says Everyone Knows Trump is a Racist

LaVar Ball says it's hardly worth discussing whether Donald Trump is a racist ... it's soooo obvious.

We got the Ball patriarch Friday night in L.A. at the Junior Basketball Ass'n tourney, and asked about Trump going after LeBron James, calling him dumb. It's interesting ... Ball says people don't care about LeBron's political stance ... they care about him winning for the Lakers. Weird comment, since LeBron is one of the strongest, most compelling voices in America for civil rights.

Beyond that, it's Ball's feeling the love for everyone ... except, of course, Donald Trump.