Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Party in Puerto Vallarta with Joe Francis

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stuck out like a sore thumb (or a green thumb?) this weekend in Mexico -- partly due to wardrobe ... not to mention the company they kept.

The two parents were partying at La Santa nightclub in Puerto Vallarta -- sans True, of course -- very early Saturday morning, where Khloe wore a bright green highlighter dress ... and Tristan stood at his usual 6'9". Safe to say, you couldn't miss 'em if you were there.

Speaking of which ... one guy who definitely didn't pass up a chance to chat the couple up was 'Girls Gone Wild' founder Joe Francis. He was hanging out as well.

The Kardashians -- and tons of other celebs -- have been known to frequent Joe's nearby Punta Mita oceanfront estate. He reportedly hit a snag last year though after a judge ruled he couldn't profit off the property anymore due to alleged fraudulent activity ... but Joe's refuted that saying "It is business as usual at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico."

Anyway ... all still seems to be well in casa de Thompson too. He was cupcaking pretty hard with Khloe inside the club months after his cheating scandal.