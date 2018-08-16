Big Shaq on Big Bike, All I Do Is Schwinn!

Shaq ALL I DO IS SCHWINN!!! ... Big Man, Big Bike

Here's proof they DO make bikes big enough for Shaquille O'Neal!!

The NBA Hall of Famer felt the urge to go on a bike ride during his vacation in Nassau, Bahamas on Wednesday ... so he ducked into a local shop and asked for the biggest 2-wheeler they got.

The shop delivered -- and Diesel was so happy, the 7'1" giant took the whip out for a quick cruise around the neighborhood ... while wearing some amazing floral-pattern shorts!

As we've previously reported ... Shaq loves his 2-wheelers, but usually has to get them customized to fit his gigantic body size.

By the way, props to whoever made this bike -- witnesses at the shop tell us the bike survived all 300 pounds (more?) without a problem!