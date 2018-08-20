TMZ

Jake Paul Gets Drilled In the Stomach ... Punch Me Harder!!!

8/20/2018 7:10 AM PDT

Jake Paul Gets Drilled In the Stomach, Punch Me Harder!!!

Jake Paul can multitask -- here he is threatening to "f**k up" Deji ... while some dude repeatedly punches him in the stomach!

Jake and Deji are just 5 days away from their boxing match in England -- an event that some say could have more viewers than Mayweather vs. McGregor.

The main event features Jake and Deji's older brothers -- Logan Paul vs. KSI -- two YouTube stars who both claim they're using this fight as a step toward becoming pro fighters.

As for Jake and Deji -- no pro aspirations here ... these guys just hate each other.

Jake's abs seem to be ready. Is his jaw?

