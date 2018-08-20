Matt Barnes Shades Mario Chalmers On Pregnancy Pic, You Got Man Boobs!

Matt Barnes just hit Mario Chalmers with an epic diss ... telling the ex-Miami Heat star he straight-up has MOOBS!!
It all went down in the comments section of Chalmers' latest IG post -- an innocent pic of a shirtless Mario announcing he's about to have a baby with his girlfriend, Paijey Baby. She's 7 and a half months preggo!
Barnes -- who played with Mario in Memphis in the 2015-16 season -- was one of the first to see it ... and decided to celebrate with a friendly body shaming zing.
"Congrats bro! I see you carrying the milk for her," the ex-NBA star wrote.
Barnes went on to hit Mario with a "jk" and some playful emojis.
FYI ... Mario's been steadily taking Ls of this nature throughout his career -- with even Barack Obama getting in on the act at the White House in 2014!!