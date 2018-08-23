Ohio Senator Says Urban Meyer's Suspension Is Fair

Ohio Senator Urban Meyer's Suspension Is Fair

Ohio Senator Rob Portman says he has tons of respect for the investigators in the Urban Meyer case -- and believes the suspension was the result of a "fair process."'

"I respect the process that went through," Portman told TMZ Sports in D.C. on Thursday ... "They had an investigation. Mary Jo White headed it up. She's got a lot of respect."

When asked if he felt the 3-game suspension was too light considering the case involved domestic violence -- the 62-year-old Republican told us he trusts the judgment of the OSU board.

"I don't know all the details, so you have to respect the process and say, 'Was it a fair process?' And, I think it was."

We also brought up Jim Tressel -- the former Ohio State football coach who got the ax in 2011 for not properly reporting OSU players who were receiving improper benefits from a tattoo parlor.

Portman said that situation was just "different."