Logan Paul & KSI Face-To-Face ... Superfight Weigh-In

Logan Paul, KSI Face Off At Superfight Weigh-Ins

Logan Paul and KSI just faced off one final time before they try to kill each other in the ring ... with the superfight weigh-ins going down Friday afternoon in Manchester ... and, of course, there were more insults.

KSI continued to go after L.P.'s girlfriend, Chloe Bennet ... walking onto the stage wearing a mask of the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star's face.

Logan hit back with a jab of his own by giving KSI some chewing gum ... to suggest his breath stinks?

It's no secret ... these 2 social media superstars have been training their asses off for this moment ... and tensions are high.

The undercard fighters -- little bros Jake Paul and Deji -- didn't meet face-to-face during Friday's event after the 2 got in an altercation at Jake's fan meet and greet earlier this week.

Legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer asked Jake for a prediction ... he said he's gunning for a 1st-round KO.

Deji responded by calling Jake "delusional" ... and claiming it was Paul 's decision not to weigh in at the same time because he's scared.

Tomorrow can't come soon enough.