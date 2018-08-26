Leo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler in Celebrity Volleyball Match

Leo, Jamie, Gerard, Tobey Spikin' in the Bu!!!

Who says guys in their 40's and 50's can't throw down?

Check out Leo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx getting super competitive Saturday during a volleyball match by the beach in Malibu.

Leo has spent his summer in the Bu, hangin' out on the sand and finding anyone -- with the right pedigree, of course -- to play V-ball with him.

The pairing was interesting ... Leo and Jamie vs. Butler and friend.

Lots of celebs hung with Leo, including his best friend Tobey Maguire and his new GF, model Tatiana Dieteman. Tobey and Tatiana played a fierce game of cornhole.

Gerard was true to form, chatting it up with Ruby Rose.