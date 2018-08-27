The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Look At Us Kiss We're Back Together!!!

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Back Together in Los Angeles

This very public --and passionate -- kiss can only mean one thing ... The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are totally back together and now they want EVERYONE to know.

The superstar couple reunited Sunday with some PDA outside their Los Angeles hotel before hitting the town for a lunch date ... in super cute matching track jackets!!!

Couples who dress together, get back together. Or, something like that.

Bella stepped her shoe game up with a pair of all black Nike Air Max 95s ... and the model showed off her amazing figure in extra tight workout shorts.

Stepping out with your super hot gf for an upscale meal at Crossroads? The Weeknd definitely knows how to Sunday Funday.

It looks like things are fully on between them after they were seen rekindling their romance earlier this summer in the south of France.

Now, it's official in the States too.