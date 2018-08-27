Tom Brady Shuts Down Radio Interview ... Over Alex Guerrero Qs

Tom Brady Shuts Down Radio Interview Over Alex Guerrero Questions

Tom Brady was definitely not cool in the pocket when asked about his controversial personal trainer during a radio interview Monday morning -- and got so irritated, he hung up on the show.

Brady called in to the "Kirk & Callahan" show on WEEI in Boston when he was asked about reports that his personal trainer's relationship with the Patriots has gotten better.

Background ... Brady's been working out with Alex Guerrero for years, which has reportedly caused a rift with coach Bill Belichick.

According to multiple reports, Belichick isn't a fan of Guerrero's treatment plans -- and blocked him from traveling with the team and having sideline access in 2017.

So, when Brady appeared on the radio show Monday morning, he was asked if there was truth to reports the relationship is thawing ... and if Belichick has unblocked him from team privileges.

"I said that I don't wanna get into it," Brady said ... clearly upset.

"It's well documented the work that he and I do together."

When the radio hosts tried to ask some follow-up questions, Brady tried to politely pull the plug.

"Yeah, alright guys. Have a great day. I'll talk to you later."

You can tell from the tone of his voice, TB12 ain't happy.