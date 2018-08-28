VH1's 'Black Ink' Star You Stole Floyd vs. Conor Fight!

VH1's 'Black Ink' Star Sued for Stealing Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Arghhhhh ... the star of the VH1 reality show "Black Ink Crew" is also a PIRATE who allegedly stole the Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor fight -- this according to a new lawsuit.

Ceaser Emanuel -- who owns the Black Ink tattoo shop featured on the show -- is being sued for a FORTUNE after he allegedly rigged the TVs at the parlor to play the fight without paying the proper fees.

Remember, the fight cost most people $99 on Pay-Per-View -- but if you wanted to show the fight in a commercial business, you had to pay thousands of dollars extra in licensing fees.

Well, according to the suit ... Emanuel was so cheap, he tried to bob and weave his way out of the fees by illegally obtaining the fight and showing it at his Atlanta location ... hoping he wouldn't get caught.

Problem is ... the company in charge of the licensing, Joe Hand Promotions, said they busted him red-handed.

Joe Hand is suing Ceaser and Black Ink Atlanta for satellite and cable piracy along with copyright infringement ... and they're hoping to get more than $100,000 in damages.