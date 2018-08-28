Larry Nassar Transferred To FL Max Security Prison

Larry Nassar Transferred To Maximum Security Prison In Florida

Breaking News

Larry Nassar has a new home ... a high-security federal penitentiary in Florida that's home to notorious mobster James "Whitey" Bulger.

Nassar was originally serving his 60-year federal sentence for child porn in Arizona ... but his attorney claims he was attacked in May only a few hours after being released into general population.

Officials transferred Nassar to a temporary facility in Oklahoma ... before sending him to Sumter County, Florida -- about 50 miles from Orlando.

USP Coleman II is a high-security federal prison that currently holds about 1,400 inmates ... and has been home to famous convicts like Bulger.

The facility has been described by some as a special needs prison ... known to be a place where especially vulnerable inmates have a higher degree of safety and protection.

Nassar's release date is set for March 2069. If survives 'til then ... he faces up to 175 years in state prison for sexual assault.