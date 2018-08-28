51-Year-Old MLB Manager Loses Bet ... Haircut Ensues

51-Year-Old MLB Manager Gets Wild Haircut After Losing Bet

Breaking News

51-year-old Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais made a bet with his star pitcher Edwin Diaz -- get 50 saves and I'll swap out my dad hair for your flashy designer fade.

Diaz got the job done on Saturday -- so, Scott got the chop ... and it's all on video.

Diaz and Servais made the bet way earlier this year -- and as Diaz caught fire, it became clear Servais was gonna have to walk the walk or be forever mocked as a chicken.

Well, guess what ... just 3 days after Diaz notched save #50 against the Diamondbacks -- Servais found himself a barber, got in the chair and held up his end of the bargain.

End result? IT LOOKS GOOOOOD!!!!!!

Props to Scott for keeping his promise. And, even bigger props to Seattle for having the swaggiest manager in the game now.