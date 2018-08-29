Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Hamilton's' Better The Third Time ... Thanks, Lin-Manuel!!!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Lin-Manuel Miranda For 'Hamilton' Performance

Ah, the perks of the Royal family.

First, let's once again congratulate Prince Harry for locking down Meghan Markle. A tuxedo mini dress never looked this good!!!

Second, let's imagine how AMAZING it would be to see "Hamilton" not once, not twice, but 3 times!!!

Oh, and did we mention the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are watching the musical alongside its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda?!?!

Must be nice.

It's all going down in London ... and it's all for a good cause.

Wednesday's performance is helping raise funds for one of Harry's charities, Sentebale, which does life-changing work for youth affected by HIV and AIDS in Africa.

Meghan, Harry and Lin-Manuel were guests of honor.

It's the first time Meghan and Harry have seen "Hamilton" as a married couple. They saw it during a date night in February, and Meghan also saw the show in NYC with Priyanka Chopra.