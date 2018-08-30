FL Gov. Candidate Andrew Gillum Blames Donald Trump for Opponent's Race-Baiting

FL Gov. Candidate Andrew Gillum I Blame Trump For Opponent's 'Monkey' Comment

Andrew Gillum, candidate for governor of Florida, is laying blame directly on President Trump for putting the campaign in the gutter -- the day after his opponent's shocking "monkey" remark.

The Democratic candidate says Trump has set a "horrible" example when it comes to racial issues, and he thinks that's why Republican candidate Ron DeSantis felt comfortable saying voting for Gillum would "monkey this up."

Gillum says DeSantis' comment was ripped right out of Trump's playbook. He adds, he doesn't want to stoop to that level and hopes DeSantis will avoid it too.

Seems a little late ... DeSantis fully played the race card already.