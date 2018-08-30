Jennifer Hudson to Sing 'Amazing Grace' at Aretha Franklin Funeral

Jennifer Hudson 'Amazing Grace' At Aretha's Funeral ... Here's the Setlist

Aretha Franklin's service will include both songs of her own and religious hymns -- with Jennifer Hudson set to perform "Amazing Grace" -- TMZ has learned.

We've obtained the production sheet for some of Thursday and Friday's services that lists several of the musical acts and the songs they'll perform.

Jennifer Hudson -- "Amazing Grace"

Faith Hill -- "What A Friend We Have In Jesus"

Ariana Grande -- "Natural Woman"

Stevie Wonder -- "The Lord's Prayer"

Fantasia Barrino -- "Precious Lord"

Hudson's performance has been highly anticipated since she'll play Aretha in an upcoming biopic, and this is the first time we've seen her in possible Aretha mode. Biopic producer Harvey Mason Jr. told us Aretha was upbeat and excited about the project just a week before her death.

Ceremonies for Aretha kicked off Tuesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History with thousands showing up for her public viewing. The Queen of Soul arrived in a golden casket.

Thursday's event, "A People's Tribute to the Queen," at Chene Park will feature at least 22 musical acts including -- Four Tops, Johnny Gill, Ron Isley -- the event starts at 6 PM ET and will be live streamed here on our website.

Friday's funeral -- featuring Hudson and others -- will be held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit and will start at 10 AM ET. We will also be live streaming that on TMZ.com.