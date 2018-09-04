Jeff Garlin Files for Divorce

'The Goldbergs' Star Jeff Garlin Files for Divorce

Breaking News

Jeff Garlin and his wife of 24 years are heading for splitsville ... TMZ has learned

"The Goldbergs" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star filed for divorce from his wife, Marla, on Tuesday. They got married in 1994.

They have 2 kids together, Duke and James. Both sons are over 18, though ... so there won't be any issues involving child custody.

Garlin's best known for playing Larry David's friend and manager, Jeff Greene, on 'Curb' -- and as the patriarch on the 'Goldbergs' ... Murray Goldberg.