Kourtney Kardashian So, About That Breakup ... Hanging with Younes Again!!!

Kourtney Kardashian Parking Lot Rendezvous with Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's split is not a done, DONE deal just yet ... based on the fact they're getting closer again in public.

Kourt chopped it up with Younes Monday night outside a Malibu sushi joint. Unclear if they actually dined together, or just hooked up post-meal, but they were sitting in her Range Rover while they chatted.

They had plenty of time to talk reunion, especially because Younes was behind the wheel of Kourt's whip when they drove off together.

As we reported, there were rumors Younes was caught cheating after pics surfaced of him last month in Mexico with Jordan Ozuna.

Our sources connected to Kourt said the breakup was more about distance between them, since they'd always had a long-distance relationship.

Kourtney has NOT looked the least bit heartbroken since then -- but after this weekend rendezvous in the 'Bu ... they're clearly less distant.