Alabama's Top Commit Kaepernick Ad Could Help Tide ... Win Recruiting Wars

Alabama's Top Commit Says Kaepernick Ad Could Help Tide Win Recruiting Wars

EXCLUSIVE

Alabama's top commit says Colin Kaepernick's Nike ad could actually HELP the Tide roll ... with Pierce Quick telling TMZ Sports some recruits could be swayed even more to the Nike-sponsored program now.

As we previously reported ... Kaep inked a new deal with the Swoosh that features an advertising slogan that reads, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

It's been met with mixed reviews -- especially from those who opposed Kaep's anthem kneeling when he was in the NFL -- but Pierce tells us 'Bama won't be affected by the negativity at all.

In fact ... the five-star O-lineman tells us if anything -- the ad might bring in EVEN MORE top talent to the school.

"There's some people that might be a HUGE Colin Kaepernick supporter," Pierce says.

"And so now they're like, 'You know what? I want to go to a school that supports Nike, because I want to go to a school that supports Colin Kaepernick.'"

It's great news for 'Bama ... especially if those recruits are anything like Quick -- 'cause dude's a beast.

As for Nick Saban's thoughts on it all ... Quick tells us he knows exactly how the old ball coach will react to the issue when it's brought up among his players.

And, yeah, it's what you think it'd be.