Virgin Colton Underwood Coming in Hot as the Next 'Bachelor'

Colton Underwood's in pure bliss, even though he's a virgin, because he's America's next 'Bachelor.'

The big reveal came Tuesday morning on 'GMA' as Colton -- famous for choosing football over sex -- gives love a third try. Remember, he was on Becca Kufrin's season last year and stunned her with the virgin bombshell. He still made it to the coveted hometown dates but was eliminated shortly thereafter.

Colton -- a former tight end who spent some time on practice squads with the Chargers, Raiders and Eagles -- later appeared on "Bachelor in Paradise" before breaking things off with Tia Booth. The 26-year-old says despite the taunts from fellow contestants after revealing he's never gone the distance, Colton says he'll remain true to himself as he tries to woo the one.

Fun fact: Colton was born on Super Bowl Sunday and was named after the Indianapolis Colts. Yeah, the team. Giddy up!!!