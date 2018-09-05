Damien Dante Wayans Says He'd Bag Groceries Just Like Geoffrey Owens

Damien Dante Wayans No Shame on 'Cosby' Actor ... I'd Bag Groceries Too!!!

Damien Dante Wayans has a job in mind if his acting career ever falls on hard times: working at Trader Joe's.

We got Damien Tuesday at Sunset Plaza in Los Angeles and asked about former 'Cosby Show' star Geoffrey Owens ﻿being job shamed for his side gig at Trader Joe's. Damien showed his support and said he's not above bagging groceries or cleaning aisles.

Damien doesn't get people trying to belittle Geoffrey by bashing his TJ's gig ... and describes this generation of haters as being Internet "sick."

Let's be real, there are worse things out-of-work actors could be doing for money, Damien says, like robbing banks.

Damien also joins Tyler Perry on the growing list of celebs offering Geoffrey a role.

Grocery chain or Hollywood set ... Damien believes work is work.