Kevin Spacey Dead & Buried in 'House of Cards' Final Season Trailer

Kevin Spacey's Character is Dead and Buried in 'House of Cards' Trailer

Kevin Spacey is getting an ice-cold send-off from "House of Cards" ... courtesy of Robin Wright, whose character is practically dancing on his grave.

We've known for months Spacey's character, ex-Prez Frank Underwood, would be killed off in the show's final season, and with this new trailer we get our first look ... at his tombstone.

Netflix decided to 86 Spacey last November, after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced -- including several from crew members from the show.

In the show's final season, Spacey's TV widow, Claire Underwood, becomes POTUS -- and looks like her celebration starts graveside.

We still don't know how he dies, but Claire's final words for him -- poetic and perfectly frigid.