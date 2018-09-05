Matt Barnes Gets Restraining Order Against Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Gets Restraining Order Against Baby Mama Gloria Govan

EXCLUSIVE

Matt Barnes has just obtained a temporary restraining order against his baby mama, Gloria Govan, in the wake of her arrest at their kids' school, TMZ Sports has learned.

As part of the court order, Govan must stay at least 100 yards away from the kids. She can see the kids once per week for 4 hours but a professional monitor has to be present -- and Gloria must foot the bill for the monitor.

Gloria is allowed to be near Matt to get the kids, but she must be peaceful.

Gloria is also not allowed to take the kids outside of L.A. County during her visitation unless she gets written permission from Matt.

Matt's attorney, Samantha Spector, tells TMZ Sports, "Today wasn't about Matt or Gloria. It was about the children and their safety. This was a good day for those kids, and that's all that matters."

The next hearing is scheduled for the end of Sept. -- where Gloria can argue to change the arrangement.

As we previously reported, cops arrested Govan on August 31 after she allegedly blocked Matt from picking up their 9-year-old twin boys on Matt's scheduled custodial day.

Matt claims Govan user her car as a weapon against him -- and claims he feared for his life (and the lives of his kids) and Gloria punched the gas in her Escalade and "[barreled] toward me."

"I am ever thankful that no child or parent was hit by Gloria and her 17 foot long Escalade as she endangered every child's and adult's safety when she plowed through the parking lot."

In court docs, Matt claims Gloria put their children and other kids at the school in physical danger -- and Matt claims the twins have been traumatized by Gloria's actions and subsequent arrest.

Matt and Gloria got married back in 2012 but split almost 2 years later. Their divorce wasn't finalized until 2016.

Gloria is now engaged to Matt's former Lakers teammate, Derek Fisher.