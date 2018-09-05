NHL's Richard Panik Pleads Guilty In Drunken Bar Incident

EXCLUSIVE

Arizona Coyotes winger Richard Panik pled guilty to criminal trespass on Wednesday stemming from an incident where he allegedly drunkenly refused to leave a Scottsdale bar.

The Scottsdale Police Dept. responded to an incident involving Panik on April 8 outside Bevvy -- a cool sports bar with games, music and lots of alcohol.

Cops say 27-year-old Panik appeared wasted and refused to leave the entrance -- but it's unclear if he ever made it inside the bar.

Point of information ... Bevvy is located in the middle of a heavy bar scene so it seems like he may have been bar hopping and got denied at the door.

Bottom line ... Panik was initially booked into Scottsdale City Jail for criminal trespass -- and was ordered to appear back in court on Sept. 5.

Panik was facing up to 30 days in jail -- but according to court docs, he cut a plea deal and won't serve another minute behind bars as long as he completes a court-ordered diversion program.

Panik was one of the Coyotes' top players last season after being traded from the Blackhawks ... scoring eight goals and tallying 11 assists in 35 games.