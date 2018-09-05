Jonas Bros Hot Double Date w/ Priyanka & Sophie Mama Chopra's 5th Wheel!!

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Join Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner at U.S. Open

Serena Williams is bringing families together ... just ask the Jonas bros. who brought along their hot fiancées -- and a future mother-in-law -- for another U.S. Open family double date.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner finally came up for some air Tuesday and were joined by Nick and Priyanka Chopra at Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC to watch the GOAT do easy work on Karolína Plíšková ... winning in straight sets.

Remember, Joe's been spending tons of time with Sophie at the tournament in NYC -- turning up with Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle and doing some beer chuggin' and floss dancing. Joe and Sophie turned up the heat with their tongues.

Things were way more PG on Tuesday ... probably because Priyanka's mom, Madhu, was there too.

Priyanka posed with Nick and mama Chopra for the 'gram and captioned it #famjam.

Click through the photo gallery to see all the other non-Jonas related VIPs in the box -- Michael Keaton, Gigi and Bella Hadid and La La Anthony were all within arm's length.

Good times had by all ... except Plíšková.