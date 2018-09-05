The Game Says Kaep's Nike Ad Is Changing the World, 'One for the History Books'

The Game Kaep's Nike Ad Is Changing the World ... 'One for the History Books'

The Game says Colin Kaepernick's new Nike ad is "one for the history books" -- and tells TMZ Sports he hopes it's just the beginning of Nike becoming a driving force for social justice.

"Everything that Nike's doing with Kaepernick is incredible," The Game told us in L.A.

"It's incredible to see a corporation as big as Nike put all that faith and trust in one of our new heroes. I think it's dope ... So, kudos to Nike."

Of course, Game has been big in the charity game for years -- and famously launched the Robin Hood Project to help families in need a few years back.

Our guy asked Game if he thinks Nike will get involved in other social causes.

"I mean, I ain't Phil Knight, I'm not on the Nike board ... but hopefully man. This is one for the history books."