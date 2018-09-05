Trump Rips Nike Again 'Getting Absolutely Killed' Over Kaepernick Ad

Trump Rips Nike Again, 'Getting Absolutely Killed' Over Kaepernick Ad

Breaking News

President Donald Trump is still really mad over the new Nike campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick -- because he's publicly trashing the Swoosh again ... saying the brand is failing just like the NFL.

Trump first blasted Nike during an interview with the Daily Caller -- saying the campaign sends a "terrible message."

Now, Trump's back to Twitter and spitting more venom.

"Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts," Trump said.

"I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG!"

As far as Trump's claim about boycotts and anger -- seems the ad is being met with just as much praise from influential people like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and even Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Even the NFL issued a statement saying, "The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action."