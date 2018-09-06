Nicki Minaj, Kendall & Cardi B Bring Beef to NY Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner, Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Bring Beef to NY Fashion Week

Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner and Cardi B weren't literally rocking baggage at New York Fashion Week events ... but they did bring enough beef to create palpable tension.

The model and rappers were just a few of the celebs flocking to NYC for the NYFW spectacle -- Bella and Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and the list goes on and on.

But, it's interesting to see Nicki, Kendall and Cardi all in the same city with so much drama surrounding them. As you know ... Cardi's been dissing Nicki, who went after Kendall's sister.

And then there's Kendall ... who just last month said she's "selective" about the runway shows she chooses and blasted others, saying, "I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f*** those girls do." Awkward.

It's unclear if the trio came close to coming face-to-face. They were at different events -- Cardi was at Tom Ford's show, Nicki at ELLE & IMG's party and Kendall at 1 OAK.

Wasn't all drama, though, at the Big Apple -- Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz still looked like #CouplesGoals ... Russell Westbrook donned a classic look and Sharon Osbourne brought a cuddly date.