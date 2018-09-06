Rami Malek Rocking Like Freddie Mercury At Queen's Vegas Concert

Rami Malek Rocks Out at Queen Concert for Freddie Mercury's Birthday

The guy who'll soon be playing Freddie Mercury in a theater near you honored the iconic singer in the best way possible on what would've been Freddie's 72nd birthday.

Rami Malek was with a crew of pals singing his heart out at Wednesday night's Queen concert in Las Vegas. Of course, Rami's playing Freddie in "Bohemian Rhapsody," and he gave us a little preview with the way he rocked out in his seat to "We Are the Champions."

Based on how into the show he was -- and how much he looks like Mercury on camera -- Rami might as well have hopped onstage himself to give Adam Lambert (Queen's current lead singer) a breather.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" drops later this fall, and it's already getting a ton of buzz for Rami's performance. Good to see he hasn't let go of the character even after filming.

That's a crazy little thing called dedication.