'Frozen' Actor Timothy Hughes Snatches Trump 2020 Banner During Curtain Call

If you bring pro-Trump banners to Broadway musicals, prepare for them to be snatched away by the cast -- or as the cast of "Frozen" might say ... "Let it go!!!"
Actor Timothy Hughes was shocked to see a Trump 2020 banner in the front row at Wednesday's performance of Disney's "Frozen" ... so he grabbed it from the audience member, and threw it off stage during the curtain call.
View this post on Instagram
What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro Trump flag?? How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump? The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience. I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway. I appreciate everyone’s support. #resist #lovewins #lovetrumpshate
Timothy quickly decides to make a move once he notices the banner, then goes right back to bowing after disposing of the unwanted advertisement.
Timothy went off about the incident on his IG, saying it's "frightening" to think the show's message of love, acceptance and diversity has become opposition to supporting Trump.
Timothy has no plans to apologize and calls the person who brought the banner "disrespectful" and "pathetic."