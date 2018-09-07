Burt Reynolds 'Smokey' Sales Jump 300,000% on Amazon

Burt Reynolds' 'Smokey and the Bandit' Sees Colossal Spike on Amazon

EXCLUSIVE

Burt Reynolds' fans have a huge case of #FlashbackFriday -- not to mention #ThrowbackThursday -- when it comes to the legend's classic flicks, because Amazon's numbers are astonishing.

The Oscar nominee -- who died of a heart attack Thursday -- has the number 2 movie on Amazon's Movers & Shakers list as of Friday afternoon with "Smokey and the Bandit." It was previously at No. 5,910. The jump is a whopping 295,400% increase!

There was also a dramatic spike for "Hooper," which now sits at #3 ... while "Deliverance" is #6.

Even Burt's book is burning up the charts ... his memoir, "But Enough About Me: A Memoir," is No. 1 on the books list. That's an 80,537% increase.

As we reported ... Burt died Thursday morning at a hospital in Florida. He was cast in Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," but a source told us Burt hadn't shot his scenes yet. He was 82.