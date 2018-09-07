TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Florida State Honoring Burt Reynolds ... With Helmet Decals!

9/7/2018 10:10 AM PDT

Florida State to Honor Burt Reynolds with Helmet Decals

Breaking News

The Florida State University football team will pay tribute to one of their own -- Burt Reynolds -- by wearing special helmet decals this weekend honoring the late actor. 

Reynolds played halfback at FSU back in the '50s -- and was a proud supporter of the Seminoles football team over the years. 

The 82-year-old actor died Thursday after suffering a heart attack -- and when FSU takes the field on Saturday against the Samford Bulldogs in Tallahassee ... they'll all be sporting some sort of BW-inspired decal near the legendary arrowhead. 

Reynolds was a scholarship athlete at FSU -- and in his 1st season with the Noles, ran for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.

He was supposed to blow up his next season -- but a couple of knee injuries (along with a bad car accident) slowed him down.

Don't feel too bad ... he found acting and that worked out. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 22 %}