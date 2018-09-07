Florida State to Honor Burt Reynolds with Helmet Decals

The Florida State University football team will pay tribute to one of their own -- Burt Reynolds -- by wearing special helmet decals this weekend honoring the late actor.
Reynolds played halfback at FSU back in the '50s -- and was a proud supporter of the Seminoles football team over the years.
The 82-year-old actor died Thursday after suffering a heart attack -- and when FSU takes the field on Saturday against the Samford Bulldogs in Tallahassee ... they'll all be sporting some sort of BW-inspired decal near the legendary arrowhead.
Reynolds was a scholarship athlete at FSU -- and in his 1st season with the Noles, ran for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 carries.
He was supposed to blow up his next season -- but a couple of knee injuries (along with a bad car accident) slowed him down.
Don't feel too bad ... he found acting and that worked out.