Orlando Brown Gets Jail Time for Drug, Burglary Cases

Orlando Brown will spend the next 23 days behind bars after he was sentenced in his drug and burglary cases.

The ex-Disney star pled no contest in his drug case stemming from a June arrest. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail. He also pled no contest in his most recent case ... burglary last weekend at his friend's restaurant where he was caught in the act. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail for that.

Orlando won't actually spend much time behind bars ... he gets credit for time served and both sentences are running concurrently. He's scheduled to be released Oct. 1.

TMZ broke the story ... Brown was spotted by cops going in and out of a motel in a high drug area. Cops found a bag of drugs on him, and later determined to be meth.

Brown posed for this gnarly mug shot last Sunday after he was caught on camera changing the locks inside a restaurant owned by ex-Death Row artist Danny Boy, who's been friends with Orlando since they were kids.