Tyron Woodley Says Kaepernick Is the New Muhammad Ali

UFC champ Tyron Woodley says he LOVES that Nike signed Colin Kaepernick -- because it's inspiring and brave ... and he strongly believes the QB is continuing the legacy of Muhammad Ali.

"When Muhammad Ali died, I think [Kaepernick] took the torch."

Tyron says Kaep could have easily taken his NFL money and shut up somewhere -- ignoring the glaring issues when it comes to police brutality against minorities ... but he did the courageous thing and spoke out.

... just like Ali.

