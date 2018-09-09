Serena Williams Heavy Fines For US Open Controversy

Serena Williams Fined $17,000 US Open Code Violations

Serena Williams won't just leave the US Open with a loss in the Championship ... she'll leave a little lighter in the wallet too.

Williams will be fined $17,000 for 3 separate code violations during the tennis tournament's final.

-$4,000 for a coaching violation.

-$3,000 for smashing her racquet.

-$10,000 for verbal abuse towards the umpire.

As we reported ... Serena was penalized several times during Saturday's match against Naomi Osaka.

"You owe me an apology!"



Serena was fired up with the official in the final set of the US Open final. pic.twitter.com/r6RSbrirnV — ESPN (@espn) September 8, 2018

Williams approached the umpire and heavily disputed the violation, saying she'd rather lose than cheat. Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, did admit to coaching after the match, but said he didn't think Serena was paying attention to him.

Osaka received her trophy to a chorus of boos from the crowd ... and Williams was obviously upset during the press conference after the match ... saying she felt that she was only penalized because she was a woman.

The fines will come out of Serena's tournament winnings ... $1.85 MILLION.