Justin Bieber & Stephen Baldwin No Hailey Required ... We're Guys' Trippin' in Michigan!!!

Justin Bieber & Stephen Baldwin Hanging Out in Michigan without Hailey

Justin Bieber and Stephen Baldwin are showing nothing but love for each other in the Wolverine State ... proving in-laws CAN get along.

The Biebs and Stephen spent Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan where the future father/son-in-law duo hit up a music festival. On their way back to the hotel, they had a touching moment -- placing their arms around each other. That oughta put a smile on Hailey's face.

BTW ... Hailey's giving her guys some dude time because she's busy at New York Fashion Week. She's kind of a big deal there.

Justin went to one of the couture events last week with her ... helping create one of the most epic photos ever sitting elbow-to-elbow with LeBron James, Whoopi Goldberg and Ben Simmons to name a few.

As we first reported, Justin and Hailey are engaged, but in no hurry to get married. We're told they're thinking about tying the knot sometime next year ... they're in no rush.

More time for family bonding!