Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid 'I Do' Feel the Heat ... At 108 Degree Wedding!

Ryan Lochte and Playboy Model Get Hitched In 108 Degree Wedding

Breaking News

Ryan Lochte was sweatin' it out at his wedding over the weekend ... but it was probably more because of the 108 degree weather than nerves.

The 6-time Olympic gold medalist and ex-Playboy Playmate Kayla Rae Reid exchanged "I Dos" in Palm Springs on Sunday in front of 100 of their closest friends.

Lochte sported a tan suit and a bunch of sweat ... while Reid didn't let the heat keep her from looking incredible.

We broke the story -- Lochte and Reid got hitched back in January after announcing their engagement in October 2016.

The couple welcomed their son, Caiden, back in June 2017 ... who served as a ring bearer for the ceremony.

Congrats!!