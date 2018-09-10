Tekashi69 Says He's Team Nicki Minaj Day After Dancing to Cardi B

Tekashi69 Rolls w/ Nicki Minaj After Turning Up to Cardi B

Tekashi69 busted a quick about-face ... declaring he's Team Nicki Minaj a day after he was caught on video turning up to Nicki's bitter rival, Cardi B.

We got Tekashi and Nicki leaving Open Ceremony's New York Fashion Week show at (Le) Poisson Rouge Sunday night where they were arm-in-arm. They were surrounded by security as tons of fans swarmed them on their way out.

Seems like Tekashi ran back to the hand that was feeding him and was trying to earn brownie points ... 'cause the night before he was at a joint where the DJ straight-up said, "I'm Sorry, Nicki. I'm Team Cardi B" and started blaring "Bodak Yellow" ... with Tekashi feeling the beat.

But check out the vid ... Tekashi's back on Nicki's side, which is where you think he'd be the entire time given she was featured on his super popular track "FEFE." That music video alone has over 279 mil views.

As you know ... Nicki and Cardi's feud went to another level Friday night when Cardi came at her and threw a shoe in her direction at the Harper's Bazaar bash. Nicki didn't flinch.

No word on Nicki's reaction to Tekashi turning up to Cardi. But it couldn't have been good.