Keshia Knight Pulliam's Divorce, Ed Throws Shade In Asking For New Trial

Keshia Knight Pulliam ﻿isn't out of the woods yet with her messy divorce ... because her ex just asked for a new trial and threw some shade her way in the process.

Ed Hartwell, a retired NFL linebacker, is begging the court to reconsider its ruling in their divorce﻿ -- according to legal docs obtained by TMZ -- claiming he's been asked to pay too much in child support because Keshia has no need for a full-time nanny.

Ed wants to see their kid more and says he shouldn't have to foot the bill for a full-time nanny ... seemingly taking a dig at Keshia because she hasn't worked as consistently as when she had recurring roles on "The Cosby Show" and "Tyler Perry's House of Payne." Shots fired!!!

Keshia responded with a low blow too ... basically saying it's rich Ed wants to spend more time with their one-year-old daughter, Ella Grace Pulliam-Hartwell, considering he once questioned the paternity of the child.

Keshia won primary custody of Ella and Ed was forced to pay $3,007 per month in child support when the judge ruled back ﻿in April ... but Ed's clearly not ready to throw in the towel.