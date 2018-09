Keshia Knight Pulliam Divorce Ed Wants New Trial ... She's Not Working Enough To Need a Nanny!!!

Keshia Knight Pulliam's Divorce, Ed Throws Shade In Asking For New Trial

EXCLUSIVE

Keshia Knight Pulliam isn't out of the woods yet with her messy divorce ... because her ex just asked for a new trial and threw some shade her way in the process.

Ed Hartwell, a retired NFL linebacker, is begging the court to reconsider its ruling in their divorce -- according to legal docs obtained by TMZ -- claiming he's been asked to pay too much in child support because Keshia has no need for a full-time nanny.

Ed wants to see their kid more and says he shouldn't have to foot the bill for a full-time nanny ... seemingly taking a dig at Keshia because she hasn't worked as consistently as when she had recurring roles on "The Cosby Show" and "Tyler Perry's House of Payne." Shots fired!!!

Keshia responded with a low blow too ... basically saying it's rich Ed wants to spend more time with their one-year-old daughter, Ella Grace Pulliam-Hartwell, considering he once questioned the paternity of the child.

Keshia won primary custody of Ella and Ed was forced to pay $3,007 per month in child support when the judge ruled back in April ... but Ed's clearly not ready to throw in the towel.