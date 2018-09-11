Kobe Bryant Training WNBA Superstar ... You Ready, Candace?

Kobe Bryant Trains Candace Parker in Hoops Workout

Breaking News

Kobe Bryant's basketball training campaign continues ... this time, Black Mamba is sharing his secrets with WNBA superstar Candace Parker!!

The retired NBA legend has been spreading his knowledge to hoopers like Jayson Tatum this offseason ... and has offered his services to Shaq's sons as well.

But Monday, he was focused squarely on the women's league -- hitting the gym with the L.A. Sparks superstar and fellow WNBAers Karlie Samuelson, Monique Billings and Gabby Williams.

Seems the training sesh was focused on improving footwork.

"[Kobe], I learned so much and was in awe to see the footwork in person," Candace posted ... "Here to prove older dogs can learn new tricks! #2019"

Kobe's sworn up and down he's done with pro basketball -- whether it's NBA or Ice Cube's BIG3 -- but he obviously still has an itch for the game.

So ... could we be seeing Coach Mamba on the bench someday?? Don't rule it out.