Nicki Minaj Hits NYC with Lewis Hamilton, 3rd Wheel?

6:37 AM PT -- Okay, everyone calm down. Turns out, Lewis' rumored girlfriend Winnie Harlow was also there!

Lewis and Winnie have reportedly been dating since 2017 though they've never really confirmed the relationship. But the fact she was there with Lewis and Nicki probably means they're together and Nicki was just tagging along.

Is Nicki Minaj feeling the need ... the need for speed?!?!?! (Spoiler: No. See update above).

Seems that way -- because she partied all over NYC on Monday with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton ... and TMZ has the video.

It all started at NY Fashion Week -- where the rapper and the racer hit the red carpet ... and Lewis had his arm around Minaj.

Hamilton was at the event to debut his new fashion collection with Tommy Hilfiger -- but Nicki's super revealing outfit DEFINITELY stole the show (you have eyes, so you can see why).

Afterward, Nicki and Lewis hit up Carbone restaurant where they dined together for 2 hours -- and traveled together in the same SUV.

So, are they officially a couple? (Again, spoiler: No).

And, neither person is a stranger to dating another celebrity -- Nicki's famously been linked to Meek Mill and Nas. Hamilton's been out with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Rihanna ... and even Nicole Scherzinger.