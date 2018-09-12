Madonna's Daughter Pimps Half Off Sale

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Models Seashell Top, Ripped Denim at NYFW

Madonna's daughter got RIPPED at NY Fashion Week ... her denim, not her performance.

Lourdes Leon made her runway debut with this getup Tuesday at the Gypsy Sport show. Lots to unpack here so let's start from the top -- that green thing you see is a palm leafy feathered hairpiece. The other accessory is a pair of some tiny sunglasses.

The top is a beaded seashell chain followed with some excessively ripped jeans. Rounding out the outfit ... some bulky dad kicks. The 21-year-old's dabbled in modeling before with several ad campaigns but this is the first time we see her stroll down fashion lane.

#TakeABow