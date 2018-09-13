Danielle Bregoli Says Billboard Mag Deal is Her Statement to Haters

EXCLUSIVE
Danielle Bregoli is bragging about her paid advertisement wrap on the upcoming issue of Billboard ... telling us it's a message to her haters.
We got Bhad Bhabie Thursday in Los Angeles and the rapper tells our photog she bought the cover to tell "these f**king old hip-hop people" she's in the rap game for good.
Danielle isn't trying to hide the fact she dropped some major cash on the paid ad ... it's spelled out pretty clearly ... peep the shopping list poking out of her purse.
Danielle is mum on the cost of the ad, but sounds like it's in the same ballpark as her $45k bling.
As for the actual cover ... Danielle explains why she's not sweating featured artist Lil Wayne.