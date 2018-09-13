Gigi & Bella Hadid Lingerie, Fishnet Stockings & Heels Rihanna Knows Wassup!!!

Gigi & Bella Hadid Model Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Lingerie at NYFW

If there was a lingerie superhero league, Gigi and Bella Hadid would be the most dynamic duo, with their powers being ... getting you weak in the knees. Duh!

The supermodel sisters threw on some racy lingerie for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show in Brooklyn. Exactly what NY Fashion Week needs. Thanks, RiRi!!!

Gigi wore racy lingerie with fishnet stockings and a cool cape that'll have you asking ... Superwoman who? Not to be outdone ... Bella wore some lace bottoms and slipped on some sheer gloves. Deadly touch. She's been on fire lately ... slaying over the weekend with busty ensembles.

BTW ... Rihanna's show also featured 2 pregnant models, including Slick Woods.