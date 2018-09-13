Tamra Judge Live Like A 'Real Housewife' ... In My Lavish Pad

'RHOC' Star Tamra Judge Selling Remodeled Ranch House For $1.8 Million

Now's your chance to live like "The Real Housewives of Orange County" ... Tamra Judge is selling her OC mansion.

Tamra announced the listing on her IG page this week ... explaining it's time for her and husband Eddie to make a change.

The 5-bed, 5-bath home is listed for just under $1.8 million, and Tamra's extensive renovations have the place looking lavish.

The panoramic sunset views and spacious backyard -- complete with a resort-worthy pool, hot tub, fireplace and cabana -- are sure to set the mood.

Hot tub pro tip from Tamra: Don't jump in!!!

Inside, there's a state-of-the-art kitchen with quartz countertops, marble herringbone backsplash, a center island banquet and a walk-in pantry. Who's hungry?!?!

Among the 4,000 square foot home's upgrades ... hardwood floors, cased archways and a futuristic media center.