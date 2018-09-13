Young Thug Turns Himself In For Felony Drug Case

Young Thug Surrenders in Georgia for Felony Drug Case

exclusive mug shot

Young Thug's got a brand new mug shot after surrendering to cops in Georgia to face multiple drug possession charges.

The rapper turned himself in Tuesday and remains behind bars. He's been held without bail, but will get to face a judge Thursday afternoon during a hearing to decide if he'll be allowed to post bail.

As TMZ first reported ... there was a grand jury warrant out for Thug's arrest in DeKalb County after he was indicted on 8 felony charges ... including possession and intent to distribute meth, hydrocodone and weed.

Young Thug's also been charged with possession of amphetamine, Alprazolam, codeine (2 counts) and a firearm. Cops say they found the drug cache in his car when they pulled him over last year ... for having tinted windows.